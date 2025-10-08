By Jason Wesseldyk
Sports Editor
The Saugatuck volleyball team played host to Martin on Tuesday, Sept. 30, with the Clippers prevailing 25-19, 25-22, 25-15.
Martin’s serving played a big role in determining the outcome. The Clippers served up 20 aces, led by Mackenzie Schwartz with eight.
“Our serving put the pressure on Saugatuck,” Martin coach Shannon Goddard said.
Kenda Goddard and Anna Jager added five and four aces, respectively, for Martin.
Saugatuck, meanwhile, got 13 digs, four kills and two aces from Natalia Laskowski. Gabbie Cochran added nine digs and two aces, while Emma Gosler chipped in with four kills and two blocks.
Ashtyn O’Neill paced Saugatuck with three blocks.
Saugatuck volleyball falls to visiting Martin
