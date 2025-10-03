School food service employee charged with sexual assault of minors

Kaitlyn Lee Sand, 28 of Three Rivers, was charged Monday in St. Joseph County 3B District Court with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct involving minors. She allegedly met her victims while working as a contracted lunch lady at Mendon Junior/Senior High School, where she worked from 2021-23. Photo via St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

MENDON — A woman who worked as a contractor in the food service department of a St. Joseph County school district was charged Monday on multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct involving minors.

Kaitlyn Lee Sand, 28 of Three Rivers, was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a student victim of 13-15 years old, two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a student under 18 years old, one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a student victim of 13-15 years old, one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct with a student under 18 years old, and one count of tampering with evidence in a criminal case.

According to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, Sand is accused of sexually assaulting two minor victims between February and April 2023. Investigators allege Sand met the victims through her work as a contract employee in food services at Mendon Junior/Senior High School, and used various social media platforms to “repeatedly” contact the victims. The charges stem from incidents alleged to have occurred in both Mendon and Three Rivers.

Sand was arraigned on the charges in St. Joseph County 3B District Court Monday, following an investigation by the Mendon Police Department. The case remains under investigation. Sand posted a $30,000 bond Monday, according to court records.

According to the probable cause affidavit from Mendon Police Chief Mike Kline obtained by the Commercial-News, one of the victims, who was 15 at the time of the alleged incident, claimed in a December interview with police that Sand had performed oral sex on him at his parents’ house while his parents were not home in March of 2023, prior to having intercourse on the couch. The victim also claimed he and Sand met two to three times at either Meijer or Walmart in Three Rivers and performed oral sex on him in the parking lot in the backseat of Sand’s vehicle.

Additionally, the affidavit claims, according to victim interviews, that Sand would communicate with victims over Snapchat to purchase alcohol and arrange to meet up at Mendon United Methodist Church to give Sand cash to make the purchase.

Kline wrote in the affidavit that on Dec. 18, he went to Sand’s residence to talk with her, who said she would not go to the Sheriff’s Department for an interview and refused to turn over her phone, even though, he writes, there was “probable cause” to seize the phone. When Kline returned two days later with a magistrate-signed search warrant for the cell phone, he wrote, Sand would not provide the password to the phone.

St. Joseph County Prosecutor Deborah Davis confirmed that Sand is not currently employed with the food service contracting company, Chartwells; she was terminated in March 2023 in an unrelated incident, according to Mendon Police Department Chief Mike Kline.

In a statement Tuesday, Mendon Community Schools Superintendent Leasa Griffith-Mathews reiterated that Sand was “never” an employee of Mendon schools, but rather with Chartwells, and was assigned to the district from August 2021 until March 2023. She said the district will continue to work with the Mendon Police Department in their investigation.

“As always, the District’s priority is the safety and well-being of all of our students. We will continue to work actively with the authorities on this matter,” Griffith-Mathews’ statement read.

If convicted, the first-degree CSC counts carry a sentence of up to life in prison. The second-degree and third-degree CSC counts carry a sentence of 15 years in jail. The tampering with evidence charge is punishable by more than 10 years in jail, and the fourth-degree CSC charge is a two-year high court misdemeanor charge.

Prosecutors reminded the public that Sand is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

