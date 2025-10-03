Out and About: October fun, flowers, and snacks

“Courage is doing what you’re afraid to do. There is no courage unless you’re scared.” -Eddie Rickenbacher

The month of October is the time when we can all enjoy the arrival and colors of Autumn. It’s probably the last opportunity we have to enjoy the outdoor festivals, before the chill of Winter.

Saturday, Oct. 11, promises to be a very festive day here in Three Rivers. If you live anywhere in St. Joe County, come on over to downtown Three Rivers, where from 3 until 8 p.m., you can enjoy live Irish music, festive food, a market place, bounce houses, and craft vendors, and of course, some refreshing adult beverages. This all happens on Main Street, right downtown. There will even be a men’s baby-sitting area, complete with televisions.

Have family fun downtown, then from 5 until 7 p.m., you’ll want to take the family down South Main Street to the American Legion Post #170. T.J. and Molly from Mr. B’s Dairy Bar will be grilling burger baskets for everyone. Burger baskets will be available for $12 and Cheeseburger baskets can be purchased for $13. Soft drinks are included, and beer will also be available for purchase. Bring your family appetites with you, because Mr. B’s Dairy Bar will be donating all the proceeds to the American Legion. All proceeds will go towards procuring an air conditioning unit for the Legion. Where’s the Beef? It’s at the American Legion, 59990 S. Main Street, Three Rivers. Thank you, Molly and T.J.! The Dairy Bar rocks!

Broken crayons still color.

Just in time for Halloween, the Scidmore Park Petting Zoo will host “Scidmore Spook-Tacular” on Saturday, Oct. 25 from 1 till 4 p.m. at the Petting Zoo. There will be a Spooky Zoo Walk Through and Trunk or Treat. Weenie Kings will be there with hot dogs for purchase. Who says there’s nothing to do in Three Rivers?

Flowers don’t just look pretty: they are the plant’s way of replicating themselves. With built-in parts for both male and female roles, flowers rely on pollen moving from one spot to another to kick start reproduction.

For snack lovers, chocolate-covered ants bring together a sugary coating and a crisp crunch. In parts of ancient Mexico, insects were part of daily meals, and today these snacks still offer both protein and a chance to try something unique.

A massive red inflatable is popping up in unexpected corners of cities around the world, drawing crowds and curiosity. Part sculpture, part surprise, the RedBall Project is the creation of artist Kurt Perschke, who squeezes the 15-foot ball into alleyways, plazas, and architectural crevices. Each location is carefully chosen, after the artist wanders, sketches, and sometimes gets lost in search of the perfect fit. The traveling installation has appeared in many different countries, reshaping how people interact with their everyday surroundings. It’s playful, bold, and intentionally out of place. This giant sphere doesn’t just fill a space, it transforms it into something to stop for, smile at, and share.

“Remember that life is not measured by the number of breaths we take, but by the moments that take our breath away.” -Vicki Corona

See you Out and About!

Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.

