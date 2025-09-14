Schoolcraft’s high-flying offense downs Constantine

Schoolcraft’s Evan Feller (44) races past the defense en route to a touchdown after hauling in a pass from quarterback Jack DeVries in the second quarter of the Eagles’ 32-14 win Friday over Constantine. (COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON)

CONSTANTINE — In the 79th meeting between U.S. 131 football rivals Constantine and Schoolcraft, Constantine has led the series 43-35 prior to Friday night’s contest, including a double-overtime win in the 2024 meeting in Schoolcraft.

However, this year’s game was not as close, as big plays from Schoolcraft’s offense spoiled the home opener for the Falcons. The Eagles came away victorious from the bird brawl with a 32-14 win at Sweetland Stadium.

“I feel like our offense clicked from the opening drive, and I felt like we had a lot of weapons out there,” Schoolcraft head coach Dan DeVries said. “We had a lot of opportunities, and we took advantage of those.”

Schoolcraft had 286 yards of total offense on the day, and got off to a quick start in Friday’s contest. The Eagles won the coin toss and elected to receive the ball to start the game, the move paying off after their opening drive went five plays for 69 yards, capped off by a 10-yard touchdown run up the middle by running back Cooper Howard. A two-point conversion rush by Howard made it an early 8-0 lead for Schoolcraft just over two minutes in.

“We started slow in the previous two games, and we started on defense in both games, and we said, hey, we’re going to try something different,” DeVries said. “We won the toss and we wanted the ball, and there we go.”

Constantine’s Brody Godfrey (4) finds a hole in Schoolcraft’s defense and runs for a 44-yard touchdown in the first quarter of the Falcons’ 32-14 loss to Schoolcraft Friday. (COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON)

Constantine’s first possession of the game resulted in a three-and-out, and so did Schoolcraft’s second possession of the first quarter. Constantine’s offense would find paydirt with 3:32 to go in the stanza, as Brody Godfrey found a seam in the Schoolcraft defense and busted through for a 44-yard touchdown carry to make it 8-6 after a two-point conversion run failed.

That would remain the score going into the second quarter after both teams traded three-and-outs. Schoolcraft’s first possession of the second quarter took just three plays as Eagles quarterback Jack DeVries found a wide-open Evan Feller deep down the field for a 77-yard touchdown pass to put Schoolcraft up 16-6 after another conversion rush by Howard.

Constantine quarterback Braden Bienz would throw a jump-ball interception to Drew Enright on the first play of the Falcons’ next drive, and the Eagles would capitalize on it four plays and 65 yards later, as Howard got his second touchdown rush of the half, this one for 4 yards, to make it 24-6 with eight minutes to go in the half. That drive also featured a 45-yard pass from Jack DeVries to Brayden Boyes that got the ball from near midfield all the way down to the Falcons’ 5-yard line.

The Falcons would then show it wouldn’t go down without a fight. The patented clock-draining rush offense for the Falcons would use up the remaining eight minutes of the half on a 16-play, 72-yard drive that ended up in the end zone as Brody Bienz found paydirt with a rushing touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line. A two-point conversion pass from Braden Bienz to Brody Bienz made it 24-14 Schoolcraft going into the half.

Schoolcraft’s Drew Enright celebrates after intercepting a Constantine pass in the second quarter of Friday’s 32-14 win over Constantine. (COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON)

Constantine had a chance to get closer to their rivals, as they got the ball to start the second half. However, their first drive would fizzle out with a turnover on downs just past midfield seven plays and five minutes in. Schoolcraft would take over from its own 45-yard line, and nine plays and four-and-a-half minutes later, Feller would score his second touchdown on the day with a 6-yard touchdown rush to make it 32-14 following a two-point conversion pass from Jack DeVries to Howard.

Both teams’ defenses would clamp up from there, as Schoolcraft’s defense forced another turnover on towns in Eagles territory on Constantine’s next possession, and Constantine would return the favor on the Eagles’ next possession. In the fourth quarter, both teams would have a turnover on downs each after drives barely went anywhere, and Schoolcraft would go on to win the rivalry match comfortably.

“I think this defines a lot of our season. This is one we want to get, it’s important to us every year that we come through and make this happen. It’s always a big win when you can come into your stadium and beat them,” Dan DeVries said. “They’re a tough team, they’re a great team and well-coached and good kids, and so we’re real happy with this.”

Schoolcraft’s Jack DeVries (15) looks for an open receiver during Friday’s 32-14 win over Constantine. (COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON)

Howard led the rushing attack for Schoolcraft, carrying the ball 14 times for 68 yards and two touchdowns. TJ Luteyn added two carries for 17 yards. Jack DeVries was 6-of-9 passing for 163 yards and a touchdown, with Feller’s lone catch being the 77-yard touchdown reception. Boyes had two catches for 49 yards, Enright had two catches for 29 yards, and Landon DeVries had one catch for 27 yards. Defensively, Howard had five tackles and five assists to lead the team, Cody Priest had for tackles and two assists, and Feller had three tackles and five assists. Enright had the lone interception.

For Constantine, Braden Bienz completed a couple passes on the day and threw an interception. Godfrey was the leading rusher for the Falcons, carrying 12 times for 86 yards and a touchdown. Brody Bienz had five carries for 32 yards and a touchdown, and Cooper McGee had 16 carries for 44 yards. Godfrey had one reception for 18 yards. Defensively, Brody Bienz had four tackles and a sack, Dennyson Cramer had four tackles, Godfrey had three tackles and an assist, Riddikk Terry had three tackles, and McGee had three tackes.

“Schoolcraft came out, they were more physical than we were on both sides on the lines, and that surprised me a little bit. But it is what it is, it’s a great learning lesson for the kids,” Constantine head coach Shawn Griffith said. “As I told them, we certainly aren’t done with the season because you got beat Week 3, you take that and get yourself better. On to South Haven.”

With the win, Schoolcraft improves its record to 2-1, while Constantine moves to 2-1. Schoolcraft’s next game will be against Galesburg-Augusta at home Friday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m., while Constantine goes on the road to South Haven for a 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 19 tilt with the Rams.

