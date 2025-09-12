Dam removal talk highlights long road to river renewal

default

By MAGGIE LANOUE

Blueprints showing the future of the Kalamazoo River in Albion, both the north branch and the south branch, took center stage at the Sept. 2 City Council meeting as a consultant outlined 43 pages of plans for dam removal and restoration.

Engineer Suzannah Deneau of Wightman drove an hour and a half to present what is called a 60 percent design packet. That milestone represents more than a conceptual sketch but not yet a construction-ready plan. At this stage, engineers refine cost estimates, test the feasibility of embankment treatments, and confirm how sediment and floodplain benches will be managed. It also allows regulators and the public to review the design before final details are locked in.

“The purpose of this project is to restore fish passage and reconnect over 40 miles of habitat,” Deneau said. “It’s about improving safety, improving ecology, and giving Albion a healthier river for generations to come.”

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) requires the city to move forward because the dam is considered in need of repair, and rebuilding it is not financially feasible. Approval of the design stage keeps Albion eligible for state and federal funding, though construction cannot begin until those dollars are secured.

Resident Rick Lange raised questions about the project’s impact on local homeowners. “Is there a way to hold assessed valuation steady until the project is behind us? And will there be good access to the river so people can come downtown and use the restaurants?” he asked.

Attendance for the presentation was light compared to August’s crowded Washington Gardner sessions, and some struggled to hear due to sound issues. Still, the message was clear: dam removal is a long-term process, with a timeline that could stretch seven years or more before Albion sees the full renewal of its riverfront.