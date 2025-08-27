Seven seniors lead the way for Saugatuck volleyball

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

As she enters her first year as head coach at the varsity level for Saugatuck, Christina Lewis likes the mix of players on her team.

“This season is shaping up to be an exciting one,” said Lewis, who has coached at the sub-varsity level at Saugatuck for 23 years, including 15 at the JV level. “Our team is anchored by seven returning seniors and energized by three very talented freshmen.

“The seniors have fully embraced the younger players, and the group has bonded quickly. Our team chant ends with ‘family,’ and they have already become just that.”

The seniors mentioned by Lewis include Julia Lowery, Penny Grob, Natalia Laskowski, Ellery Panapento, Chloe Collins, Ashtyn O’Neil and Audrey Rodewald.

The freshmen group is made up of libero Gabbie Cochran, setter Emma Gosler and outside hitter Jocelyn Johnson.

“This is a very coachable group,” Lewis said. “(They’re) eager to learn, grow and compete. With their talent, work ethic and team-first mentality, the outlook for the season is extremely bright.

“The girls bring great energy and have really leaned into my philosophy of ‘Together’ over the past few weeks. It’s shaping up to be an exciting season for us.”

Lewis is particularly excited to see the work being done at setter by Laskowski and Gosler.

“We’re fortunate to have two strong setters, who I consider the quarterbacks of the court,” Lewis said. “Natalia is leading the way, while Emma is learning the role quickly and making great strides. Both bring excellent court awareness and the ability to create plays that elevate the entire team.

“They will be a dynamic duo for us this year.”

The word “dynamic” could also be used to describe Cochran’s potential at libero.

“Gabbie is relentless on defense,” Lewis said. “She seems to be everywhere at once and makes it look effortless. Her energy and consistency will be a huge asset for the Trailblazers this season.”

Lewis, who is returning to coaching after taking a few years off to watch her son kick for the Saugatuck football team, said she’s not sure which teams will be the biggest threats in conference play.

“Having been out of it for a few years, I’m honestly not sure,” she said. “I will say, however, that I was very impressed with our growth already this season. Don’t sleep on the Trailblazers this year.”

