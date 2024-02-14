By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Indivisble

I build barriers. Fear invasion? My walls fend off (choose one or more):

Mexicans

Mongols

Germs

Germans

Chinese

Flu

Covid

Ovid

Weather

Or not

In-laws

Outlaws

Ex-es

Excess options

With U.S. taxpayers housing, feeding and transporting 5 million illegal immigrants (Them) all over the country, what percentage are young males looking for work?

0

I can use cheap labor

What percentage are just here to rape and pillage Our communities?

Many young males and all the rest

Don’t forget the ones here to sell fentanyl for Mexican cartels

I don’t trust Big Pharma either

You own communities? Which? __ (Write on back if you need more room.)

Which immigrant takes more money from our government?

Elon Musk

George Soros

Sergei Brinn

Rupert Murdoch

What percentage of Chinese immigrants are up to no-good subversion?

All

Given you’re as compassionate as the next guy, who’s the next guy? __ (Write on back for multiple personalities. Also, if he’s not a guy, please explain.)

Given former President Trump’s wall proved impregnable and Biden, who didn’t complete it, has failed utterly, who are you voting for in November?

Trump

I’m too old to remember. Biden?

Since more money isn’t needed to send the National Guard to our border, what should we spend it on?

Small newspaper subsidies

Beer cases for the next Super Bowl

Ammo to shoot at Bud Lite cans

Given We have 5,526 miles of border with Canada and 1,954 with Mexico, should We dispatch three times as many Guardsmen there?

Eh?

Be serious

Sea entries must cease too

It’s siege time. We are surrounded but not defenseless. I’ve built walls since 1979, when Pink Floyd’s “The Wall” and Michael Jackson’s “Off the Wall” topped U.S. pop charts. McDonald’s introduced Happy Meals that year too.

My first was to keep out Guetemalan Yolanda Fernández de Cofiño, who learned at Hamburger University kids liked separate, smaller portions than parents, and so created Happy Meals. Then marketer Bob Bernstein, who packaged them in smiling boxes and added toy trinkets paired with movie promos.

Threats are always with us. I can pen in prisoners as well as wall out the Flying Wallendas (from Germany) and wallabies (Australia).

As to Native Americans, They can go back to where They came from. Indians from India are OK, except for computer scam telemarketers. N.A.’s formerly known as Indians who aren’t militant are OK to own sovereign casinos.

When heads of state pull up to my drive-in window and order cheap labor, I ask, “Want concertina wire with that?” Barbed, razor-edged steel coils compress for easy packaging and transport. Spread on opening, it slashes, it gashes … Isn’t it amazing? Desperate people are forced to seek other ways.

What are they fleeing? Exactly the thing we must not become. Fear and violence in streets spreads to capitol buildings and dictators dictate elections even.

The worst threats come from within. We must scrutinize Others who call themselves Americans when They are poisoning Our blood.

“The greatest deception men suffer is from their own opinions,” opined Leonardo.da Vinci. Wrong. Opinions make Us what We are. We can’t be a whole without barriers. That’s what we have pants for.

I build the best separations in togetherness money can buy. Joint custody? Alimony shields? You prefer translucencies, shadings, blends …? Any kind you like.

You want to buy? Wait, you said you’re bi-? Today’s BOGO Tuesday: two walls for one. Or try our fearsome foursomes: glass, brick, electric and imagined. Today only, I’ll throw in the concertina wire free.