Seventh sewer force main break since June reported on Gleason Rd.

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

FABIUS TWP. — The seventh reported break in the much-maligned force main between Constantine and Three Rivers on Gleason Road since June has been confirmed by the Village of Constantine.

The latest break reportedly occurred at 11 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27 in the 15100 block of Gleason Road. Village Manager Mark Honeysett estimated in a statement that sewer spillage was under 2,000 gallons, and could have potentially been “fewer than 100 gallons.” The force main pipe was reportedly repaired by 2 p.m. the next day.

Despite the repair, it is still the latest in a series of force main breaks in the Gleason Road area that has plagued the community in the last few years. According to a memo from Honeysett to the Constantine Village Council at a special meeting earlier this month, there have been at least two dozen breaks in the iron force main since 2017. According to resident estimates, in the last couple of years, this is the 19th break to have occurred in the Gleason Road area.

The Village Council, at the Sept. 10 special meeting, approved a bid from Morris Excavating of White Pigeon to install 1,200 feet of pipe to act as a bypass of a section of the sewer force main in the Gleason Road area, however it has not been installed as of yet.

