Josh Gracin show at Sturges-Young postponed, reschedule date pending

Josh Gracin’s performance, scheduled for Sept. 28 at Sturges-Young Center for the Arts, was postponed, due to illness.

Jamie Eymer, executive director at Sturges-Young, said organizers were notified Sept. 27 that Gracin would be unable to perform. SYCA officials are working to set a new date, and will provide notification when it is confirmed.

“(Gracin) sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciates your understanding,” Sturges-Young posted on Facebook. “He is looking forward to rescheduling and performing for all of you very soon.”

Gracin’s appearance was designated as opener for SYCA’s 2024-25 “Performance Series.”

Patrons who purchased tickets for the scheduled performance, but are unable to attend the rescheduled event, are eligible for a refund, Eymer said, but must contact Sturges-Young prior to the show.

For additional updates, visit sturgesyoung.com.