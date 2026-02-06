Showing Up When It Matters: Albion Takes Care of Business on Feb. 2

More residents than usual attended Albion’s Feb. 2 study session and regular meeting at City Hall. As people arrived, they picked up printed agendas from the podium at the front of the room and settled in for an evening focused on steady work and public responsibility.

That sense of showing up was underscored early in the regular meeting, when Mayor Victoria Garcia Snyder asked for a moment of silence in memory of Lois McClure, Albion’s first woman mayor, who passed away Jan. 22. The brief pause, held before the Pledge of Allegiance, set a thoughtful tone for the evening. McClure was remembered as a public servant who stepped forward when she believed something needed to be done, a spirit reflected throughout the night.

Before the regular meeting began, council members held a study session to review items scheduled for later action. The study session allowed time for questions and discussion about upcoming decisions, including engineering services, financial oversight, parks funding, and board appointments. After the study session concluded, residents were invited to make announcements before formal business began.

During announcements, Juanita Solis Kidder invited residents to attend the annual Men Who Cook fundraiser, which will take place Sunday, Feb. 8, 12:30 – 2 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 980 Haven Road. The event raises funds for Citizens to Beautify Albion and features a full buffet lunch. Kidder noted that there is still time for men who would like to cook a dish to pass, describing the event as another way people can show up for their community.

In the regular session of the meeting, the council moved through a series of action items reflecting ongoing city operations. Among the more detailed discussions was approval of construction engineering services related to upcoming work on West Cass Street. Interim City Manager Doug Terry explained that the total anticipated project cost, including design engineering, construction engineering, construction, and contingencies, is approximately $900,000. The Michigan Department of Transportation will contribute $385,000 toward the project through a state grant.

That total includes approximately $715,988 for construction, $102,400 for construction engineering services such as inspection and oversight during construction, and about $82,000 in contingencies.

Mayor Pro Tem Andy French questioned why the work would cover only two blocks of Cass Street, and Public Works Director Jason Kern explained that other sections of Cass Street are being addressed as part of the city’s water system improvement project, while those two blocks are not.

Council also approved a five-year audit engagement with Maner Costerisan of Lansing for fiscal years 2025 through 2029. Finance Director David Clark explained that consistent preparation by city staff helps keep audit costs manageable and ensures compliance with state and federal requirements, particularly for grant-funded projects. Part of the complexity discussed at the meeting reflects the growing amount of federal funding coming into Albion. Current staff are actively applying for and managing these grants, while earlier administrations set major projects in motion, including work tied to the water tower and water mains. Those investments are now intersecting with road projects, making careful coordination and oversight increasingly important.

Federal funding flowing into Albion has increased dramatically in recent years, with the city managing nearly 10 times more federal dollars in 2025 than it did just two years earlier.

Board and commission appointments were approved during the meeting. Ben Wallace was reappointed to the Albion Economic Development Corporation, and Barbara Lange was appointed to the Albion Arts Commission. Lange introduced herself to council and the audience, sharing her interest in contributing to the community. Council members noted that not all boards and commissions are filled and encouraged residents interested in serving to visit the city’s website.

Council also approved a report outlining use of county parks millage funds for 2026, including improvements at Victory Park, Holland Park, Harris Field, and Mueller Park. The discussion focused on maintenance needs and long-term planning, with the council emphasizing the importance of keeping parks welcoming and functional.

A procedural change approved later in the meeting moved closed sessions to the end of council meetings rather than near the beginning. Council members said the change better respects the public’s time by allowing residents to attend the open portion of the meeting without waiting through a closed session of uncertain length.

Several council members thanked residents for attending and participating. Councilperson Vivian Davis commented that meetings have become “boring” in a good way with no “fireworks,” reflecting steady operations and fewer surprises. Others noted that moving meetings back to City Hall has improved accessibility, with each council member using an individual microphone. Councilperson Jim Stuart mentioned that it was nice to see public participation.

Council encouraged residents to attend a Public Open House on Thursday, March 5, at 6 p.m., at Marshall Opportunity High School on Watson Street. City staff and engineers will present large-format maps showing planned road construction and Kalamazoo River restoration work, and will be available to answer questions.

Terry reported that discussions are continuing regarding the city manager position, and council members expressed appreciation for staff who have taken on additional responsibilities during the transition.

The meeting adjourned shortly after 8 p.m. The next regular Albion City Council meeting will be held Tuesday, Feb. 17, as City Hall will be closed on Presidents’ Day. The regular schedule for the council meetings is on the first and third Mondays of each month.