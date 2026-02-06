Albion resubmits $1.1 million grant to rehabilitate downtown apartments

Photo by AlbionMich.net

The Superior Street Mercantile building at 215–217 S. Superior St. is one of four downtown properties included in Albion’s resubmitted $1.1 million Community Development Block Grant application to rehabilitate upper-floor apartments.

By MAGGIE LANOUE

Contributing Writer

Albion City Council approved the resubmission of a $1.1 million Community Development Block Grant application during its Feb. 2 meeting, advancing plans to rehabilitate 10 downtown apartment units across four properties, with the majority reserved for low-to-moderate income tenants.

The project will address buildings at 215 and 217 S. Superior St. on the east side of downtown, as well as 300 S. Superior St. and 105 W. Porter St. on the west side. The 217 S. Superior St. building houses Superior Street Mercantile, while 300 S. Superior St. is home to Cuts by Moose, a locally owned barbershop.

According to public records, ownership of 217 S. Superior St. transferred from Albion Reinvestment Corporation to William Dobbins in September 2025, around the time of the initial grant application. Under federal requirements, at least 51 percent of the units—a minimum of six apartments—must be reserved for low-to-moderate income tenants.

The application represents a resubmission after an earlier version was not funded by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority. The Council held a public hearing on the revised application, with no public comments.

Under Resolution 2026-04, adopted by council on Feb. 2, the city designated the city manager as the certifying officer and authorized signatory for the Community Development Block Grant application, grant agreement, and related federal compliance documents required by the program.

“This is significant investment in downtown housing,” Interim City Manager Doug Terry said, noting the project aligns with the city’s ongoing efforts to improve housing stock and maintain affordable options in the downtown core.

The $1.1 million in federal funding will support rehabilitation work, including structural improvements, mechanical systems upgrades, and work necessary to bring units into compliance with current building codes and habitability standards.

City officials have not yet announced a timeline for when rehabilitation work will begin, pending final approval from the state. The project represents one of several housing initiatives currently under development in Albion, as the city works to address housing availability and quality.

The Community Development Block Grant program, administered by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority using federal funds, supports rental rehabilitation projects that serve low-to-moderate income households. Grant funds can be used for acquisition, rehabilitation, and other eligible costs related to creating or preserving affordable rental housing.

Additional information on the project timeline and construction schedule is expected to be announced after final state approval. Council members expressed support for the resubmission, noting the importance of maintaining and improving downtown housing options.