SHS AP pre-calculus curriculum gets formal approval

By Dennis Volkert

Sturgis Public Schools Board of Education on April 20 approved adoption of the high school advanced placement pre-calculus curriculum.

At the board’s March 16 board meeting, principal Nick Herblet outlined details of the program.

To a large extent, adoption of the program is a formality. AP pre-calculus was not an offering with the college board at the time of curriculum adoption, Herblet said. Pre-calculus was taught as “Math 151,” in collaboration with Glen Oaks Community College, using its resources. Aligning pre-calc with existing curriculum is intended to ensure consistency across all math courses.

Teacher retirement necessitated a staff change, leading to a college board-trained replacement for the AP pre-calculus offering, Herblet said.

Budget for the advanced placement pre-calculus curriculum adoption totals $11,630, covering a span of five years. Investment supports enhanced education to form a comprehensive curriculum consistent with college board standards.

Students enrolled in AP pre-calculus demonstrate strong foundational skills from aligned CPM courses, Herblet said.

Students have digital licenses that facilitate easy access to curriculum resources and assignments online. Previous experience with that interface gives students the opportunity to become comfortable navigating.

The plan includes monitoring, evaluation and support for teachers.

Monitoring involves regular meetings with instructors to track progress, review of lesson plans and focus on improving exam passing rates.

Also at the April 20 meeting, BOE members received a report from Heather George, principal of multiple pathways, regarding vape instruction in the district’s “Viceroy” program.

According to the presentation, e-cigarettes and vapes are the most common form of nicotine use among teens, based on the 2019 National Tobacco Youth Survey. That study showed about 27% of high school students use e-cigs.

George’s report outlines a program called INDEPTH, created by American Lung Association, as an alternative to suspension or citation for youth who face consequences for violation of school tobacco or e-cigarette policies.

It comprises four mandatory sessions in a group or one-on-one setting conducted by a trained adult facilitator in a school or community setting. It is not designed as a cessation program, but encourages youth to consider quitting.

The next regular meeting of Sturgis Public Schools Board of Education is scheduled for May 11.