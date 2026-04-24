The Sturgis Kiwanis Club recently honored 18 Sturgis High School Key Club Members that have gone above and beyond in the number of volunteer hours spent helping at various events across the greater Sturgis Community.
The students were treated to a buffet lunch and then introduced to the Kiwanians by Key Club Advisor Courtney Patrick. The students honored were:
Seniors: Alan Montoya, Cora Taylor, Brisa Oros, Sophia Garcia Rubio, Brianna Gonzalez, Calleigh Claar, Yuri Rueda, Guadalupe Luna Gonzalez, Ariana Schultz, Miley Holden, and Brielle Penner.
Juniors: Grant Happel and Carter Oswald.
Sophomores: Dat Ngo, Andrea Martinez Hernandez, and Gabriela Carmona.
Freshmen: Madalyn Oswald and Makenna Holden.
Key Club has a total of 148 members for the 2025-’26 school year. Over 1,700 total volunteer hours were worked at 42 separate events! The Key Club is sponsored by the Sturgis Kiwanis Club.
Sturgis Kiwanis Club honors 2025-’26Key Club members
The Sturgis Kiwanis Club recently honored 18 Sturgis High School Key Club Members that have gone above and beyond in the number of volunteer hours spent helping at various events across the greater Sturgis Community.