SNP launches new ‘Neighbor2Neighbor’ program

Sturgis Neighborhood Program has announced the launch of a new Neighbor2Neighbor home improvement program, with help of a grant from Michigan State Housing Development Authority.

The initiative is intended provide crucial home repair and rehabilitation services to up to three income-eligible homeowners within the city of Sturgis.

The goal is to enhance safety, comfort and long-term housing stability, said Kathryn Myers, executive director at SNP.

“For more than three decades, SNP has been dedicated to strengthening Sturgis neighborhoods, Myers said. “This new Neighbor2Neighbor Community impact initiative continues that legacy by allowing us to improve the quality of our housing, which we believe is one of the most powerful ways to strengthen our community. When residents have safe, stable and dignified homes, the entire neighborhood thrives.”

Applications for the Neighbor2Neighbor Home Improvement Program will be accepted beginning March 1, 2026, available through SNP’s Facebook page.

Sturgis residents also may contact SNP for additional information or assistance with the application process, at 269-651-4780.