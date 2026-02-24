Sturgis City Commission to review South Lakeview Avenue project, EV charging station proposal

Sturgis City Commission will consider several proposals at its Feb. 25 meeting. Here is a roundup.

South Lakeview Avenue design plan. Commissioners will assess approval of a service agreement amendment for Fleis and VandenBrink for reconstruction on South Lake Avenue. The design phase must begin soon to complete the project in 2027. Since the late 1950s, it has been milled and resurfaced several times, most recently in 2008. It has been rated as “poor” condition for the past 10 years.

EV charging stations. As part of remaining funds from a revitalization grant awarded to the city in 2024, the city is considering installation of electric vehicle charging stations. The project would support the city’s master plan goals related to infrastructure investment, transportation access and economic development. No formal decision is expected from commissioners, but staff is seeking direction on whether to proceed.

Early vote agreement. The commission will consider an amendment to St. Joseph County’s early voting site agreement. In 2023, the city of Sturgis, along with other jurisdictions in the county, agreed to allow the county clerk to administer an early voting site on their behalf. The amendment would reduce expense of administration, compared to the city conducting it independently.

Commissioners also plan to consider appointments to several boards, and conduct a second reading of a policy for the deferred retirement option plan program involving some city positions.

The city commission meeting begins at 6 p.m. at Sturgis city hall.