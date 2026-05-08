Soccer Roundup Three Rivers 2-1 on week with wins over Edwardsburg, Paw Paw

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers’ girls’ soccer team went 2-1 in the last week, with wins over Edwardsburg and Paw Paw and a loss at home to Dowagiac.

On Thursday, April 30, the ‘Cats beat the Eddies 4-1 on their own home turf. Natalie McGahan scored a hat trick while Lily Kane added the fourth goal. Elizabeth Saddler, Avery Hall, Gabby Penny, and McGahan added assists. Amaria Currier made 11 saves in goal.

Against Dowagiac on Friday, May 1, the ‘Cats lost 4-2 to the Chieftans. Kane scored both goals for the Wildcats, with McGahan assisting on both. Currier made 11 saves in goal.

On the road Monday at Paw Paw, the Wildcats won 3-1 against the Red Wolves. McGahan scored a pair of goals, while Saddler added the third. Emerson Hershberger and McGahan had assists, while Currier had 10 saves in goal.

Three Rivers moves to 4-8 on the season, and 2-3 in Wolverine Conference play.

Sturgis wins Quincy Invitational

QUINCY — The Sturgis girls’ soccer team took first in the Quincy Invitational, as they defeated Olivet 2-0, then went on to top Quincy 6-0 in the championship game.

No stats were available as of this writing.