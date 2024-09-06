Soccer Roundup Three Rivers falls to Constantine

CONSTANTINE — Three Rivers’ boys’ soccer team fell to Constantine in non-conference action Wednesday, Aug. 28 by a final of 4-1.

Yahir Lopez had the lone goal for Three Rivers, who move to 1-2 on the season.

Scoring for Constantine were sophomore Cristian Lopez, senior Shawn Meade and two from senior Justin Hendrix. Cael Smith had an assist, while senior goalkeeper Austin Forrester had seven saves.

Constantine blanked by Paw Paw

PAW PAW — Constantine’s boys’ soccer team traveled to Paw Paw on Thursday, Aug. 29, being shut out by the Red Wolves 8-0.

Forrester had 21 saves for the Falcons.