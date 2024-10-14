Soccer Roundup Three Rivers shut out by Otsego, loses to Niles

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers ended out the regular season with two losses this past week, a 4-0 shutout against Otsego Wednesday, Oct. 2 and a 5-2 loss to Niles Monday.

No stats were reported for either game. The Wildcats move to 4-14 overall with the result, and hosted Hillsdale Thursday in the opening round of the MHSAA Division 3 district tournament.

Constantine defeats Coloma, mercied by Edwardsburg

CONSTANTINE — Constantine’s soccer team went 1-1 this past week to end the regular season, defeating Coloma 7-1 Wednesday, Oct. 2, and getting mercied by Edwardsburg 8-0 Friday, Oct. 4.

Against Coloma, the Falcons had 7 different players score a goal: Korbin Hicks, Justin Hendrix, Bryce Lusk, Jack Larink, Shawn Meade, Cael Smith and Quade Gardner each had one goal apiece in the victory. Goalkeeper Austin Forrester had one save on the game.

Against Edwardsburg, Forrester and Hicks combined to grab 16 saves.

Constantine played in the MHSAA Division 3 district tournament against Battle Creek Pennfield at home Wednesday. Results from that match will be in next week’s Commercial-News.