Soccer Roundup: Three Rivers shut out by Plainwell

PLAINWELL — Three Rivers’ boys’ soccer team had a tough time at Plainwell Thursday, Sept. 11, getting shut out by the Trojans 7-0.

No stats were reported for the match.

With the loss, Three Rivers goes to 1-4-1.

Constantine earns first win of season

CONSTANTINE — Constantine’s boys’ soccer team got a point in the win column last week, defeating Lawton 3-2 Wednesday, Sept. 10 at home.

Cael Smith scored his third goal of the season, assisted by Christian Montero. Travis Vosters scored his first goal of the season, assisted by Juan Gaspar. And Nacho Miguel scored the game-winning goal, assisted by Christian Montero. The Falcons had an additional 12 shots on goal between Juan Gaspar, Christian Montero, Jorge Rubio, Nacho Miguel, and Travis Vosters. Goalkeeper Quade Gardner made 10 saves against the Blue Devils.

On Thursday, Sept. 11, the Falcons lost to Buchanan 7-3. Scoring for the Falcons were Smith, assisted by Gaspar; Juve Ollivares and Montero, which was assisted by Smith. The Falcons also had an additional 18 shots on goal between Montero, Smith, Miguel, Ollivares and Lucas Stow. Gardner made 12 saves against the Bucks.

On Monday, Constantine lost 9-1 in a mercy rule against Kalamazoo Christian. The Comets led 3-0 after the first half before scoring six in the second half. The lone goal for the Falcons was scored by Montero. Gardner had 25 saves.

With the result, Constantine moves to 1-9.