Soccer Roundup TR wins, loses, draws on week

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers’ girls’ soccer team had an even week this past week, as they had a record of one win, one loss, and one tie.

On Wednesday, April 16, the team played to a 2-2 tie against Niles on the road to open Wolverine Conference play. Natalie McGahan had both goals for the ‘Cats, while Tori Thorbjornsen had both assists.

On Friday, April 18, the Wildcats lost in a 3-0 non-conference shutout against Hopkins. No stats were reported for the game.

On Monday, the Wildcats blanked Edwardsburg at home by a final of 4-0. McGahan scored twice for the ‘Cats, with Thorbjornsen and Paige McDonald adding goals as well. Thorbjornsen also had two assists, with McDonald and McGahan adding one apiece. Bekah Beachey had 11 saves in goal for Three Rivers.

With the results, Three Rivers moves to 4-3-2 on the season, and 1-0-1 in conference play.

Constantine notches draw, two losses

CONSTANTINE — Constantine’s girls’ soccer team earned a draw and two losses this past week on the pitch.

On Wednesday, April 16, the Falcons were shut out 7-0 against Saugatuck. Paytin Featherstone had 12 saves, while the Constantine defense had a stretch of 22 minutes where Saugatuck did not put a ball in the back of the net.

On Friday, the Falcons played to a 0-0 draw against Berrien Springs. Featherstone made 12 saves in net, Lily Hofmeister had two shots, and Mia McMillian had a shot on goal. Sienna Salisbury, coach Katie McAnarney said, had multiple game saving stops on defense as well.

On Monday, Constantine was mercied by Allegan 8-0. Featherstone made 15 saves. The Falcons had three corner opportunities and three shots on goal, but could not find the back of the net.

With the results, Constantine moves to 1-7-1 on the season.

Sturgis shut out by Plainwell

PLAINWELL — In a Wolverine Conference matchup Monday, Plainwell held the visiting Sturgis girls scoreless, enroute to an 8-0 win.

The Lady Trojans are now 3-4-1 overall, 0-2 in conference play.