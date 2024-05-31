Softball Roundup TR softball sweeps Paw Paw, Coldwater

PAW PAW — Three Rivers’ softball team upped its winning streak to eight games by sweeping Paw Paw and Coldwater this past week on the road.

On Wednesday, May 22, the Wildcats defeated the Red Wolves 10-0 and 16-5. In Game 1, Three Rivers scored five in the third inning, and four in the fifth inning, capping off the scoring with one run in the sixth and final inning. Jennaya Decker went 2-for-3 with a home run, double and three RBI, while London Hoffmaster went 1-for-3 with a double and three RBI. Ava Forman went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI, and Ashton Ware had a single and RBI in her lone plate appearance. Decker had a complete game shutout in Game 1, giving up just three hits and striking out nine.

In Game 2, TR scored five in the first, two in the second, one in the fourth and eight in the fifth and final inning. Decker had another 2-for-3 game with a double and three RBI, Payton Ware went 1-fo-r3 with an RBI, Allie McGlothlen went 1-for-4 with an RBI, and Dani Glass went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Emily Ventrone and Forman also had two-hit games. Decker got the win in the circle, giving up five runs (three earned) on three hits and struck out two.

On Tuesday, the Wildcats defeated Coldwater 16-7 in five innings in Game 1 and 11-3 in four innings in Game 2. In Game 1, Three Rivers jumped out to an 11-1 lead by the end of the second inning and cruised to victory from there. The ‘Cats were led by Decker, who went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI, while also pitching two innings and striking out three to get the victory. Ashton Ware went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI, Forman went 3-for-3 with a double, home run and two RBI. Payton Ware went 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBI, Kendall Penny had a 2-for-3 game with an RBI, and Emily Ventrone went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBI. Hoffmaster and Ashlynn Barnes also added RBI.

In Game 2, Ventrone went 3-for-3 on the day with a double, two home runs and two RBI to lead the ‘Cats. Decker went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, and two RBI, while pitching one inning and striking out one. Dani Glass went 1-for-2 with an RBI, Penny went 2-for-2 with an RBI, Ashton Ware went 1-for-2 with two RBI, and Forman went 2-for-3 with two runs scored.

With the results, Three Rivers moves to 29-6 with two regular season games left to go before District play.

Constantine gets single victory over Schoolcraft

CONSTANTINE — Constantine’s softball team made it back to a .500 record on the year with a 10-2 win Tuesday over Schoolcraft.

Olivia Herlein was perfrect at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a triple and four RBI on the day. Kaitlyn Ross went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI, while also getting the win in the circle, striking out eight and giving up two runs (one earned) on six hits in a complete game. Jozee Buglione went 2-for-4 with two doubles three runs scored, and Jocelyn Butler went 1-for-2 with an RBI.

White Pigeon splits with Union City, wins over Hackett

WHITE PIGEON — White Pigeon’s softball team split a doubleheader with Union City last week, then got a single win over Hackett Tuesday.

On Thursday, May 23, the Chiefs won 14-10 in Game 1 over Union City, then dropped a 12-7 decision in Game 2. In Game 1, Leigha Shudell had four singles, a double, and four RBI to lead the team, Emily Barton had a double, two singles and three RBI, and Cali Raley had a double, two singles and three RBI.

In Game 2, Mable Post had a triple and single, Shudell and Barton had two singles and two RBI each, Raley had a double, Rachel Byler had two singles, Madi Smallwood had a double, and Layla Abner added a single.

Against Hackett, the Chiefs won 19-8. Emily Miller finished a double short of the cycle, notching a home run, triple, two singles and four RBI on the day. Shudell had a double, two singles and two RBI, Barton had three singles and three RBI, Hannah Eckert had two singles and three RBI, Byler had a single and two RBI, Abner had two singles and Emily Temple had a single. Post got the win for the Chiefs, striking out 10.