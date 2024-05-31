Obituary: Terry W. Kline

Terry W. Kline, age 66 of Centreville, passed away Monday, May 27, 2024 at his home following a hard fought battle with colon cancer. He was born January 5, 1958 in Three Rivers, a son of Wayne and Mary Lou (Gross) Kline. Terry graduated from Centreville High School in 1976, where he excelled in track and wrestling. He still holds the 110 high hurdle record and competed at state tournaments. On April 18, 1981 he married Kathy Anable, they later divorced. On March 2, 1991 he married Brenda Salter, they later divorced.

Terry was a passionate stock car racer. He operated Kline Racing for the past 50 years where he raced a variety of cars and classes throughout the years. This year was his 50th year of racing and he was finally able to race a limited late model, a lifelong dream of his. He competed his last race at Kalamazoo Speedway a little over a week ago. Terry also enjoyed garage sales and thrift shops, where he loved buying items for others. He worked for Clifton Engineering as a foreman fuser after high school. In 1988 he began working for Kline Construction until 2006 where he was Vice President and a member of the Local 190. Terry later worked at Syndicate Sytems in Middlebury, and for the last several years, was a handyman for family and friends. Terry was a very giving man. He absolutely loved to buy and give gifts to others.

Surviving are his son Dustin (Erin Holder) Kline; daughters, Jaime (Chet) Terry, Ashley Kline (Zach Slaton), all of Centreville; grandchildren Aaliyah (Jadon Brooks) Terry and their daughter Nina Mae Brooks, Jayda Terry, Ella Terry, Zachary Kline, Carter Harris, Hadley Kline; brother Michael (Judy) Kline; nephews Michael Kline and Christopher (Harmony Sundberg) Kline. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Relatives and friends will be received Thursday from 4-7 pm and Saturday from 10-11 am at Eley Funeral Home in Centreville. Memorial services will follow on Saturday at 11:00 am with Pastor David Peterson officiating. Sign Terry’s online guest book and leave a message for his family at www.eleyfuneralhomes.com.

Like this: Like Loading...