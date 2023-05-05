Softball Roundup

TR swept by Vicksburg, Coldwater; win three at tournament

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers High School’s softball team had an up-and-down week, starting the week getting shut out 10-0 and 9-0 against Vicksburg Wednesday, April 26, and swept 9-3 and 10-3 against Coldwater Thursday, April 27, before rebounding with three wins at a tournament Saturday at Saginaw Swan Valley.

Against Vicksburg, Three Rivers was held to just eight hits between the two games and committed six errors combined on defense. Jennaya Decker had two hits in the first game for the Wildcats, while Lanie Glass, Payton Ware, Allie McGlothlen, Ava Forman, Ellianna Raymond and Amaya Jones had one hit each in the doubleheader.

Against Coldwater, the Wildcats gave up seven runs in the first inning against the Cardinals in Game 1 and were not able to recover afterward. Raymond led the team with a 3-for-3 day at the plate, with Forman, London Hoffmaster, Decker, Lanie Glass, Dani Glass and McGlothlen having one hit each. Forman pitched 5.1 innings of relief, giving up 12 hits and two runs (one earned). In Game 2, the Wildcats had a 3-0 lead after the second inning, but gave up 10 unanswered runs afterward. Hoffmaster and Gabby Charvat had two hits each to lead the way for the ‘Cats.

In the Swan Valley Tournament, the ‘Cats defeated host Saginaw Swan Valley 6-0, defeated Mount Pleasant 6-3 and defeated Saginaw Heritage 14-6. Against Swan Valley, Forman pitched a shutout, allowing just two hits and striking out five with no walks. Charvat had a homer and three RBI on the day to lead the way.

Against Mount Pleasant, Decker pitched six innings, allowing two earned runs and striking out six. Decker and Hoffmaster had a homer each.

Against Saginaw Heritage, Lanie Glass and Forman had three hits each, with Decker and Hoffmaster adding two hits apiece. Decker had a homer and four RBI. Ware pitched six innings and allowed four earned runs.

Centreville routs Comstock

COMSTOCK — Centreville High School’s softball team easily dispatched Comstock Thursday, April 27, winning 21-0 in three innings in Game 1 and 22-0 in three innings in Game 2.

In Game 1, Faith Edwards no-hit the Colts in three innings, striking out four and walking one. The Bulldogs got three hits from Hannah Lennard and two hits each from Abbie Wherrett, LillyAnn Lutz, Kendalynn Bernheisel, and Drew Alexander.

In Game 2, Hannah Lennard got the win in three innings, giving up three hits and striking out four. Lutz and Nikki Lennard had three hits each, Edwards had four hits and four RBI, and Bernheisel had two hits.

Constantine sweeps Saturday games

CONSTANTINE — Constantine High School’s softball team swept both its games Saturday, defeating Mancelona 2-1 and Johannesburg-Lewiston 5-2.

Against Mancelona, Kaitlyn Ross had a phenomenal game on the mound, giving up just one run, striking out 14 and walking one over six innings of work. Ross and Hallee Schieber had two hits and an RBI in the second inning each.

Against Johannesburg-Lewiston, Olivia Herlein had two hits, while Jocelyn Butler had two of the three RBI for Constantine on the day. Ross went six innings, giving up two runs on seven hits, while striking out six and walking one.

White Pigeon sweeps Bloomingdale

WHITE PIGEON — White Pigeon High School’s softball team defeated Bloomingdale in Southwest 10 play Thursday, April 27, winning 7-1 in Game 1 and 97 in Game 2.

In Game 1, Bailee Freedline had three hits, including two singles and a grand slam. Mabel Post had a single and homer. Layla Abner added two singles, and Mackenzie Bright and Leigha Shudell had singles each.

In Game 2, Post had two hits, a triple and a homer, Bright (three RBI), Freedline, and Abner had two hits each, and Cali Raley had a single.