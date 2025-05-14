South Haven falls to Brandywine

By John Raffel

Correspondent

SOUTH HAVEN — Even though South Haven Rams collected 10 hits to Brandywine’s five, they still fell 8-7 on Thursday.

Wyatt Dotson, Jonathan Bevevino, and Jacob Bosma each collected two hits for South Haven Varsity Rams.

South Haven was right in it until Brandywine hit a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning.

A single by Isaac Chalupa put South Haven on the board in the top of the first.

Aalfs singled down the left field line following a 6-pitch at-bat, which helped Brandywine tie the game at one in the bottom of the firstAn error gave Brandywine the lead, 3-1, in the bottom of the second.

Bevevino doubled down the left field line, which helped South Haven tie the game at three in the top of the fourth.

“The guys played hard, showed a lot of guts coming from behind to tie the game up and then take the lead,” coach David McWhinnie. “We hit the ball hard throughout the game and had some clutch hits when we needed them.”

Even though South Haven Varsity Rams collected 10 hits to Lakewood Varsity Vikings’s three, they still fell 9-7 on Saturday. Max Verseput, Charlie Morse, and Isaac Chalupa each collected two hits for South Haven Varsity Rams.

Lakewood rallied for the victory despite trailing 5-1 in the first.

An error put Lakewood Varsity Vikings on the board in the top of the first.

South Haven flipped the game on its head in the bottom of the first, scoring five runs on five hits to take the lead, 5-1. The biggest blow in the inning was a double by Jadon Schneider that drove in two.

A ground out by Schneider extended the South Haven’s lead to 6-3 in the bottom of the third inning.

South Haven amassed 10 hits in the game. Schneider led South Haven with two runs batted in from the number eight spot in the lineup. The infielder went 1-for-3 on the day. Elijah Eddy stole two bases. South Haven stole four bases in the game.

South Haven defeated Dowagiac 9-3 on Saturday thanks in part to six runs in the third inning. Charlie Morse doubled, scoring one run, Isaac Chalupa singled, scoring one run, Max Verseput doubled, scoring one run, Jonathan Bevevino singled, scoring two runs, and Wyatt Dotson singled, scoring one run.

‘Eli Eddy was tough on the mound only allowing 3 hits for Dowagiac. Our offense was hot again producing 9 runs on 9 hits The team kept the energy throughout the game allowing us to stay focused and add insurance runs late in the game,” McWhinnie said.