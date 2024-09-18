South Haven overcomes Coloma

By John Raffel

Correspondent

SOUTH HAVEN – South Haven’s football team proved to be too much for Coloma with a 48-28 victory on Friday.

South Haven had a 48-28 advantage in first downs, and 271-85 in rushing yards.

South Haven led in total yardage 271-85.

We played a solid game and weathered crazy punt turnovers situation,” South Haven coach Mark Eddy said.

Coloma had a 173-81 lead in passing yards.

Penalties really hurt Coloma which had 23 for 175 yards. South Haven only had three for 10 yards.

For South Haven, Brea Dorris had 98 rushing yards on 15 attempt. Elijah Eddy had 76 yards on seven attempts. Jacob Bosma had 75 yards on 13 attempts.

Cade Hahn was 3-of-7 on passing for 82 yards and one touchdown. Eddy caught two passes for 57 yards Mathius Bray caught one pass for 24 yards. On kickoff returns, Eddy had one for 38 yards and Quinn Hayes had two for 28 yards Eddy also had a punt return for 12 yards.

On tackles, Guzma and Eddy both had six; Jacob Bosan and Mason Parks had five.

South Haven is 2-1 overall and opens the Southwestern Athletic Conference season on Friday at 3-0 Constantine.