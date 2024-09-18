Gobles girls win championship trophy

By John Raffel

Correspondent

GOBLES – Saturday, the Tigers traveled to Mendon’s home cross country course at Feek County Park in Leonidas, MI to compete in a wooded course that twists and turns wind through the Mendon countryside.

The boys finished seventh. Cole Ringel brought home a medal with his 22nd place finish (20:35), Cole Cannon was 35th (21:44), David Sager 39th (22:12), Levi Collins 40th (22:17), and Cole Stapert 61st (26:32).

“The Gobles teams will continue to work hard to improve at every level,” Marc Kline, Gobles coach, said.

The girls brought home the championship trophy for the 2nd year in a row and by creating a tight pack as six lady Tigers earned medals. Libby Smith was meet champion (20:38), Lauren Shaffer finished fourth (22:36), Madison Cooley fifth (23:18), Ava DeYoung sixth (23:43), Zoie Wood was 12th (24:28), Addison Tomsic 15th (24:47), Alyssa Sparks 42nd (29:39), and Martina Pucello 47th (31:19).

Gobles teams prepare for the Bangor Invitational on Saturday, September 21.

SAC Jamboree No. 1

It was sunny and warm Wednesday, Sept, 11 and the Tigers traveled to Bridgman’s home course at Lake Township Park to compete in the 1st SAC Jamboree of the season. The boys finished 11th in the 18 team league and the girls were third.

“There were some gritty performances and congratulations to Cole Ringel 34th (20:00.6 PR), Cole Cannon 62nd (21:39.02), David Sager 68th (21:56.2), Levi Collins 70th (22:04.24), Jose Boger 84th 23:02.82) and captain Cole Stapert 106th (25:54.83 SR),” Kline said.

“It was a great day of tough racing as the lady Tigers finished third overall in the SAC. Libby Smith (18:52.16 SR) was meet champion, Lauren Shaffer 3rd (20:56 SR), Ava DeYoung has started moving up was 20th (23:31.76 SR), Madison Cooley 30th (22:22.23), captain Zoie Wood 33rd (23:43.8), Addison Tomsic 39th (24:20.91), Alyssa Sparks 95th (28:50.75 PR), and Martina Pucello 106th (30:43.31).