“Spooktacular Fest” took place Oct. 24 in downtown Sturgis

It featured trick-or-treating at participating businesses, a trunk-or-treat at Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce, wagon rides that departed from Sturgis Historical Museum, and monster truck rides, youth activities such as face-painting and bounce house, live music and food vendors.
Halloween events continue in Sturgis on Oct. 31. A parade is scheduled for 3:30-5 p.m. Oct. 31 at Thurston Woods Village. Citywide trick-or-treating is set for 5:30-7:30 p.m. Rouch World Event Center offers free-admission trunk-or-treat 6-8 p.m.