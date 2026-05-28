Sturgis City Commission approves resolution for independent probe into potential violations

Sturgis City Commission on May 27 approved a resolution, presented by commissioner Aaron Miller, to direct an independent investigation by outside counsel into any potential violations against specific parts of Michigan law, associated case law, procedure of the commission and city charter, and that the probe reveals findings and recommendations to the board for review and public, “in the interest of openness and transparency.”

The resolution names Miller, vice mayor Mullins, commissioners Cathi Abbs, Rick Bir, former commissioner Linda Harrington and mayor Frank Perez.

It also resolves that outside counsel question the legal counsel for the city of Sturgis, city manager Andrew Kuk, all eight commissioners elected and serving on the commission and any other staff “as deemed necessary.”

The proposal was approved, in an 8-0 roll-call vote. Votes on the resolution followed a 20-minute closed session for the board to seek legal counsel from city attorney TJ Reed.

Perez was unable to attend the meeting due to a family commitment, according to Mullins, who presided over the meeting in Perez’s absence.

Two additional measures presented by Miller, one for censure of Perez and a second for Perez’s removal as mayor, were rejected.

It was the third censure attempt within the past five weeks. Mullins presented the first at the April 22 commission meeting, where it failed on a split vote, with commissioner Smith absent. At the May 13 meeting, a second censure, submitted by Miller, failed 4-3, with Wickey departing the meeting prior to a vote.

Shortly after the conclusion of the April 22 session, Kuk announced his resignation. That becomes effective July 24.

In a press statement on that date, Kuk said the decision came following “considerable reflection on his personal situation and the goals of the commission.” Since then, Kuk has offered no further public comment regarding the matter.

So far, no specific details about wrongdoing by the mayor or commissioners have been revealed, causing some speculation within the community.

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