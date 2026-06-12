Sturgis City Commission gets update on interim manager search, independent probe

By Dennis Volkert

Sturgis City Commission on June 10 received updates regarding the search for an interim city manager, the independent probe of the commission and a brief discussion regarding accusations of embezzlement at Doyle Community Center.

City attorney TJ Reed said the law firm of Miller Johnson will oversee the commission investigation.

Reed said the company has been in contact, and scheduled interviews are expected within the next couple of weeks.

A resolution to proceed with the investigation was presented May 27, by at-large rep Aaron Miller, and authorized in a vote by the commission. It calls for an independent probe by outside counsel into any potential violations against specific parts of Michigan law and associated case law and city commission procedure, and reveal findings and recommendations to the board for review and the public, “in the interest of openness and transparency.”

Commissioner Rick Bir requested clarification from Reed, saying Miller Johnson has a tie with the city for union negotiations, and wondered if there could be a conflict having the firm conduct an outside investigation.

“I just want to make sure everyone is up-front with everything,” Bir said.

Reed assured Bir and the commission this procedure is being handled by a separate department at Miller Johnson.

“That’s a good question,” Reed said. “I would not get involved, nor feel comfortable, using anybody that we use for union negotiations.”

City clerk/treasurer Ken Rhodes told the board four potential candidates suggested by the commission for the interim city manager role were contacted and three have other commitments. One of the four currently serves as interim in Charlotte, so is unavailable, but he contacted the former city manager for that municipality, and he expressed interest.

Interviews for the opening are expected to take place prior to the next commission meeting, set for June 22. That meeting takes place on a Monday, instead of Wednesday, due to Sturgis Fest activities.

Kuk announced his resignation in April. It becomes effective July 24.

Vice mayor Jeff Mullins inquired about the embezzlement accusation connected with Doyle, asking if the case has been closed. Reed said this investigation is completed by law enforcement, and when that is complete, the department submits findings to the county prosecutor’s office, which will make a determination whether to bring charges.

“Decisions are made by the county prosecutor, not by local authorities,” Reed said.

Additional notes from the meeting:

Kuk told commissioners the planned drawdown of Sturgis hydroelectric dam is targeted for July 6. A meeting was set for June 11 regarding the situation, Kuk said.

Barry Cox’s final day as city engineer is June 19. Cox is set to retire.