Sturgis City Commission: Perez continues as mayor, Mullins chosen as VP

Frank Perez on Nov. 10 was reappointed mayor of Sturgis, in a 5-4 vote. Jeff Mullins, 1st Precinct commissioner, was named vice mayor, also by a 5-4 vote.

The decisions came during the board’s annual organizational meeting.

Richard Bir, also representing 1st precinct, had served as vice mayor for the past year.

Perez was appointed mayor in 2023, unseating Mullins, and will begin his third year in the seat.

Aaron Miller, at-large commissioner, was nominated for mayor and received votes from Dan Boring, Mullins and Justin Wickey, in addition to self-vote. Each of those voted for Mullins for VP.

Cathi Abbs, Bir, Marvin Smith and Perez voted for Perez for mayor and Bir for vice mayor.

Linda Harrington voted for Perez for mayor and Miller for vice mayor.

Wickey was nominated for mayor, but declined to accept.