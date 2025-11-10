Sturgis to provide special brush collection

Sturgis Department of Public Services crews will begin a one-time brush pickup starting Nov. 17.

The special collection is being scheduled due to a large number of fallen limbs from the heavy snow during the past few days.

Residents are asked to place brush and tree limbs in the right-of-way/terrace area (off of the street) by 7 a.m. Nov. 17 to ensure pickup.

Workers will make one pass through the city, starting on the north end and proceeding southward.

In addition, crews continued leaf pickup Nov. 10.

With brush and leaf pickup taking place simultaneously, residents are asked to create separate piles in the right-of-way/terrace area (off of the street) for brush and leaves.