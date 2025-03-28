Sturgis commission approves purchase of weather siren, to replace failed unit

By Dennis Volkert

After extensive discussion on Wednesday, Sturgis City Commission narrowly approved approved a request from the Department of Public Safety for a bid waiver for purchase of a new weather-alert siren, in the amount of $29,200.

Andy Strudwick, deputy director at the department, outlined the proposal.

In 2024, during a tornado warning in St. Joseph County that continued for nearly an hour, the siren atop the public safety building had “catastrophic failure.” Following the incident, the possibility of repair was deemed unrealistic.

According to Strudwick, the unit was installed sometime in the 1950s, and has a typical life span of 30 years.

The proposed new system, Federal Signal, is provided by West Shore Services of Allendale. West Shore has provided service in the city and throughout the county and is familiar with the network.

Purchase of a new siren is not part of the city’s budget for fiscal year 2024-25. Considering failure of the system was unforeseen, city staff requested a bid waiver. An amendment for general fund capital is required for the full amount of the purchase.

Currently, three sirens are located in the city: at the Department of Public Safety site, at the north side near Wall School, and on South Centerville Road. They are not designed to be audible from the interior of buildings, mainly outdoors. Several commissioners asked if having only two sirens is sufficient.

Strudwick said a decision to forego replacement could be an option, since it has become common for people to receive weather alerts digitally, with less reliance on a siren.

In a roll-call vote, the request was approved 5-4. In favor were mayor Frank Perez, vice mayor Richard Bir, and commissioners Cathi Abbs, Rodger Moyer and Marvin Smith. Nays came from Dan Boring, Linda Harrington, Aaron Miller and Jeff Mullins.

Abbs and Moyer each cited first-hand experience being in the path of a tornado, stating how essential a warning system can be for community welfare.

“I know we’re hesitant to spend money, but if it can save even one life, I think it would be wise (to approve),” Abbs said.

Mullins inquired if communities are required to having an emergency alarm. Michigan has no mandate, said public safety director Ryan Banaszak.

“I understand the importance of the sirens,” Mullins said. “I thought was one of those things we have to have.” He referenced recent situations in which the city is cutting close in several areas. “I don’t feel this is the time to spend money on something that may or may not be needed,” he said, adding that the topic could be reconsidered at a later date.

Additional news from the meeting:

Commissioners discussed proposed revisions to two aspects of the city’s zoning ordinance. One pertains to color regulations for roofing and siding of residential buildings. The other addresses rules for driveway and parking surfaces. No formal decision was required, but a consensus recommendation was referred to Sturgis Planning Commission, for additional assessment.

The board OK’d a supplemental contingency budget of $20,000 for Franks Avenue reconstruction. It encompasses several aspects deemed necessary to complete the project. Marvin Smith cast the lone “no” vote.