‘A new chapter in the storied history of Glen Oaks’ Newton inaugurated as ninth GOCC president

COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON

New Glen Oaks Community College President Dr. Bryan Newton (left) is bestowed the presidential medallion by GOCC Board of Trustees chair Bruce Gosling (right) during Newton’s inauguration ceremony as president Friday at the college.

COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON

Glen Oaks Community College President Dr. Bryan Newton speaks to those in attendance during his inauguration ceremony Friday at the college.

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

CENTREVILLE — After just less than a year on the job, the newest president of Glen Oaks Community College was officially inaugurated into the position.

On Friday, March 21, an inauguration ceremony was held for Dr. Bryan Newton, who was named last May as the ninth president in GOCC’s history, and began his tenure last July. In a ceremony reminiscent of the college’s graduation ceremonies, college dignitaries, staff and visitors from other colleges, dressed in what they would usually wear for commencement, watched as Newton received the ceremonial medallion signifying his presidency at the climax of the event.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to stand before you as the ninth president of this incredible institution,” Newton said in his inauguration address. “Today marks a new chapter in the storied history of Glen Oaks, and I am eager to embrace the opportunities that lie ahead as we work together to transform lives and advance our communities through education.”

Newton has more than two decades of experience in community college administration, most recently spending the last nine years as the Vice President for Enrollment Management and Student Experience at Wor-Wic Community College in Salisbury, Md. He was previously Vice President for Enrollment Management and Student Experience at Aiken Technical College in Graniteville, S.C. for four years, and Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs at Ivy Tech Community College in Bloomington, Ind. for 10 years.

Newton took over the presidency from Dr. David Devier, who retired in 2024 after 10 years as president of GOCC.

In his inauguration address, Newton called GOCC a “cornerstone” of the county and a “champion of community wellbeing.” He said the college must be “bold” in their vision as they move forward with him at the helm.

“At Glen Oaks, our vision must be rooted in two core beliefs: We must either ensure our students gain employment in the career field of their choice, or we must make sure they successfully transfer to a four-year university to complete their bachelor’s degree,” Newton said. “It is not enough – not enough – to complete an education and walk across the stage at graduation. We must provide our students with clear pathways to long-term success and help them to succeed.”

He said to do that, the college needs to “enhance” the quality of education for students and ensure that programs remain “vigorous” and align with the needs of the workforce and transfer opportunities. Focusing on student success and reducing barriers, he said, is also key.

“Our students have significant challenges that can impede their educational journeys. Financial difficulties, the high cost of textbooks and supplies, transportation barriers, food insecurity, childcare responsibilities, and mental health concerns all present obstacles to success,” Newton said. “Every student should have the opportunity to achieve their educational and career goals if we remove these barriers.”

Newton then said the college should strengthen their distance learning and expand their use of technology. In particular, Newton said the college should “embrace” artificial intelligence (AI) in the classroom and work environment. AI has been a controversial topic in educational circles, due to a myriad of issues regarding accuracy, cheating and plagiarism issues. Newton, though, called it a “powerful technology” that is “here to stay.”

“Building emerging technologies into our curriculum and operations will create new opportunities for students and faculty. I know this will not be easy. Higher education’s stance toward artificial intelligence has been largely to be fearful of it and to decry the use of it by students. We have all heard stories of how AI is being used to cheat in the classroom,” Newton said. “It is not just something for our big cities and our urban areas, it will impact our rural way of life as well. We must change the way we teach, and we must change the way we work. By embracing technological advancements, we can enhance learning experiences, improve student outcomes, and streamline institutional processes.”

The biggest key to their vision of the college overall, Newton said, is having staff and faculty help out in that process.

“We must also invest in our people. Our faculty and staff are the heart of this institution, and ultimately, this inauguration week is about them. Without them, none of what I’m describing can happen,” Newton said. “It is because of them that we will fulfill our vision.”

Newton also shared that he would foster a “culture of shared governance, collaboration and communication,” and continuing to listen to students, staff and faculty as his tenure continues. With that, he asked the community for their support of Glen Oaks under his leadership.

“I ask each of you in the community to re-engage with Glen Oaks once again. Join an advisory board for one of our academic programs. Collaborate with us on workforce development initiatives, tell our students’ stories in the communities, attend our athletic events and cheer on the Vikings, come to our Viking Speaker Series, visit the Flora Kirsch Beck art gallery,” Newton said. “Form partnerships with us for the advancement of our community and assist us in ending students’ barriers to education. We want you to be involved. We need you to be involved. Together, we will elevate Glen Oaks to that higher ground we seek.”

Overall, Newton said he is “committed to the success of this institution and to our community,” referencing a line in Stevie Wonder’s song, “Higher Ground,” which states “Gonna keep on trying ‘til I reach my highest ground.”

“Keep on trying with Glen Oaks. Keep on trying with me. Engage with us until we reach the highest ground for our students, our employees, and St. Joseph County,” Newton said. “Thank you for your trust, thank you for your partnership, thank you for your belief in the power of education. The best days of Glen Oaks Community College are ahead of us, and I look forward to sharing it with you all.”

The ceremony also featured speeches from a number of Glen Oaks dignitaries and staff members, colleagues from Newton’s past workplaces, and local community leaders. A few musical selections were also performed by the Sturgis High School Bella Voce choir.

