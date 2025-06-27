Sturgis Fest ’25 continues, concludes this weekend

‘Family Day’ at Sturgis Fest took place June 25 at the high school.

A variety of attractions were featured, including carnival rides, climbing wall, a sprinkler (organized by the fire department), train rides, carnival games, water slide, bounce houses and food.

Also included with Family Day was Biscuits vintage baseball game and an outdoor showing of “Back to the Future.”

A majority of attractions were available at no cost.

On Thursday, “Bike Night” continued the weeklong festival, and was scheduled to have live music by Hair Mania and Sweet Jonny Knox, plus sidewalk sales.

Sturgis Fest continues today and Saturday.

Among highlights on the penultimate day are a car cruise-in, Hispanic Heritage Festival and “Electric Parade.” Mike Mort is grand marshal.

Saturday is “All Sports Day,” with a 5K, 3-on-3 and pickleball tournament. Sturgis Fest concludes with fireworks at dusk at Kirsch Municipal Airport. Rain date for fireworks display is June 29.

Photos by Dennis Volkert/Sentinel

Like this: Like Loading...