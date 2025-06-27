Teen dies after being ejected from car in crash

CENTREVILLE — A teenage girl was killed near Centreville Sunday night after being ejected from a car in a crash.

According to Michigan State Police, the incident occurred on M-86 near Shimmel Road just outside of Centreville on the night of June 22. A 19-year-old woman from Three Rivers was reportedly driving a Dodge Charger westbound on M-86 when the car went airborne and rolled over while attempting to pass another vehicle and overcorrecting, which caused a 13-year-old girl to be ejected from the vehicle.

The 13-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, and the family has been notified. The victim’s name was not disclosed by police.

There were reportedly six other people in the vehicle at the time of the crash, according to MSP, but no details on the other passengers or their conditions are available as of this time.

Speed and alcohol, MSP claimed, are believed to be factors in the crash, but the investigation into the crash is ongoing at this time.

Assisting at the scene were the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office, the Constantine Police Department, the Centreville Fire Department, the Three Rivers Fire Department, Life Care Ambulance, St. Joseph County Victim Services, the Michigan Department of Transportation and St. Joseph County Central Dispatch.

