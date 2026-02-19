Sturgis man killed in head-on vehicle crash

NOTTAWA TWP. — A 68-year-old Sturgis man was killed in a crash in Nottawa Township Wednesday night.

According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the area of M-86 and Findley Road for a reported crash.

Deputies claim a vehicle traveling westbound on M-86 attempted to pass a semi-truck, subsequently colliding head-on with an oncoming vehicle traveling eastbound. Life-saving measures were taken, however the driver of the westbound vehicle, identified as 68-year-old Thomas Lang of Sturgis, died from his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by LifeCare Ambulance and the Michigan State Police.