Two pedestrians killed in White Pigeon Twp. crash

WHITE PIGEON TWP. — A pair of pedestrians were killed early Thursday morning after they were struck by a vehicle in White Pigeon Township.

According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the area of Eagley Road and Lake Road at 5:14 a.m. Thursday for a reported traffic crash.

Police claim a Chevy Trailblazer driven by a 57-year-old man was southbound on Eagley Road when an unknown vehicle going northbound crossed the center line. The northbound vehicle, police claim, crossed the center line to avoid two parked pickup trucks located on the east side of the road.

The Trailblazer, police claim, maneuvered his vehicle toward the west side of the roadway in what they said was an attempt to avoid the northbound vehicle or allow it to pass. While maneuvering, two male pedestrians were struck on Eagley Road.

Police say life-saving measures were taken on the pedestrians, but both succumbed to their injuries. They have been identified as a 36-year-old man and a 30-year-old man, whose names have been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The incident remains under investigation. The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the White Pigeon Township Fire Department, LifeCare Ambulance, and the White Pigeon Police Department.