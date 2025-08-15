Sturgis mother accused of killing child pleads no contest to child abuse, assault charges; murder charge dropped

Paige Nichole Bohne pleaded no contest to charges of first-degree child abuse and assault with intent to do bodily harm and not guilty to charges of murder and conspiracy to commit child abuse. The latter two charges were dropped due to a plea deal with prosecutors. Photo via St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office

CENTREVILLE — A murder charge has been dropped in the case of a Sturgis mother accused of killing her 2-year-old child.

According to court records, a plea deal in the case against Paige Nichole Bohne was struck in late July in which Bohne pled no contest to charges of first-degree child abuse and assault with intent to do bodily harm, while also pleading not guilty to charges of murder and conspiracy to commit child abuse, charges that were subsequently dropped because of the plea.

St. Joseph County Prosecutor Deborah Davis said in a statement to the Commercial-News Wednesday that Bohne’s plea deal was contingent on providing “truthful testimony” on another individual allegedly involved in the case. Davis added she expects charges on the other alleged individual to be filed “very soon.”

Bohne is currently scheduled to be sentenced in St. Joseph County 45th Circuit Court on Friday, Aug. 29 at 1:45 p.m., however Davis said due to the “complexities of the situation” regarding both the testimony and the plea deal as a whole, the sentencing may not occur on that date. Davis said it will take some time to make a determination that Bohne complies with the terms of the plea agreement before a sentencing takes place.

Bohne, 21, was accused of open murder in the death of her 2-year-old child, after the child was found unresponsive at a house in the Memory Lane Mobile Home Park in the 25000 block of U.S. 12 in Sturgis Township on Nov. 7, 2024. After an investigation into the circumstances of the case, investigators reportedly took Bohne into custody on an initial charge of involuntary manslaughter. The charge was upgraded to open murder during arraignment the next day.

