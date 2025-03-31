Sturgis outages reduced to about 300 customers



Uprooted tree at Eye Care West on U.S. 12 in Sturgis. The business office was closed Monday, due to a power outage, which still affected several hundred customers, according to city officials. (Dennis Volkert/Sentinel)

City of Sturgis electric crews, aided by workers from other communities, continue to work to restore power in the aftermath of the March 30 storm, officials said.

Much of the work is within neighborhoods, involves replacing broken poles or is near downed trees and branches, so progress may be slower than typical to bring everyone back online, the city said.

The electric department estimates several hundred customers still without power throughout the city’s service area.

Immediately after the storm, as many as 1,300 were without power.

Officials remind residents to report a power outage on the outage line, (269) 659-7255. That helps to evaluate areas with service difficulty. If you are experiencing other issues related to the storm, such as downed trees in the road, or tree limbs on power lines or homes, report those on the line as well.

According to St. Joseph County Sheriff, the hardest-hit communities in the area include Sturgis and Three Rivers, where reports indicate significant structural damage, downed power lines and debris-blocked roads.

Sheriff Chad Spence and St. Joseph County Emergency Management are conducting damage assessments in collaboration with National Weather Service.