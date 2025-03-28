Breen named new superintendent at Constantine schools

New Constantine Public Schools Superintendent Patrick Breen. (Photo via Constantine Public Schools)

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

CONSTANTINE — Constantine Public Schools has a new superintendent at the helm, and it’s one that’s very familiar with the district already.

In a press release Thursday, the district announced that current Interim Superintendent Patrick Breen would be named the next superintendent of the district. This follows a seven-month period as an interim.

Breen, according to the district, brings nearly two decades of experience in education with him to the position, with four of his 20 years at Constantine. Prior to his interim position, he was the principal of Constantine High School and later the assistant superintendent and curriculum director.

“As Interim Superintendent, Mr. Breen demonstrated strong, focused leadership while showing a commitment to providing educational excellence to the students of Constantine. The Board of Education believes that Mr. Breen will continue to utilize his vision and collaborative leadership to strengthen and empower our district,” CPS Board of Education President MaRinda Stamp said in a statement.

Breen, in a statement, said he was excited to shed the interim tag, saying he was “incredibly honored” to be the superintendent.

“We have an incredible staff at every level of the school community, all dedicated to supporting our mission of educating and meeting the needs of our students and families. I am proud to work in a district that prioritizes a culture where all students can learn and where the whole child is our focus,” Breen said. “I believe that the key to Constantine Public Schools’ continued growth is to foster a culture of high expectations in everything we do. When we commit to being intentional in everything we do, student success becomes the natural outcome of the hard work we put in at every level. Culture drives success, and the belief that ALL students can learn, with the support of the school community, must be the foundation of our mission.”

Breen was named interim in August after former superintendent Joe Holloway was placed on leave due to a “confidential personnel matter.” That leave came one month after the district extended Holloway’s contract until 2027.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 or robert@wilcoxnewspapers.com.