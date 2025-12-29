Sturgis recycling sequence changing to every other week in February

Curbside recycling in the city of Sturgis will remain on its twice-monthly collection schedule in January, city clerk/treasurer Ken Rhodes said. Beginning in February, the sequence will switch to every-other-week.

Pick-up service will continue to alternate between properties on the north and south sides of U.S. 12.

In January, collection on north side properties takes place Jan. 2 and Jan. 15. On the south side, dates of collection are Jan. 8 and Jan. 22. There will be no service on Jan. 29.

Beginning in February, Borden begins rotation of pickup every two weeks.

Rhodes said officials are uncertain if collection will be offered on April 30, the “fifth Thursday” of that month.

A formal calendar will be finalized by the city and released soon, Rhodes said.

In December 2025, by a majority vote, the city commission approved an ordinance to continue recycling service with Borden, for a 3-year period.

The curbside recycling program in Sturgis began in 2008, after approval by voters in a ballot measure.