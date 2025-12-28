Mendon Twp. man in stable condition after accidentally shooting self

MENDON TWP. — A man in Mendon Township is in stable and good condition at a local hospital after accidentally shooting himself.

According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office, the man, who was not identified, was placing a loaded pistol into a safe at his residence in the 24000 block of Pinhook Road in Mendon Township when it fell to the ground and discharged a single round, hitting the man in the abdomen.

The man was able to call 911 and apply pressure to the wound until first responders arrived, according to police. There was no exit wound discovered.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he was alert and conscious upon arrival, and was immediately taken into surgery. No other people were involved in the incident, and there is no threat to the public.

The Mendon Police Department, Michigan State Police and LifeCare Ambulance assisted at the scene.