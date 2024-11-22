Sturgis students get taste of authentic Japanese fare from chef John Sugimura

John Sugimura talks with students as Ashleigh Wolf prepares a plate, during a special meal session at the Sturgis High School cafeteria. Dennis Volkert/Sentinel

Dave Apthorpe, food service director, serves students an authentic Japanese dish. Dennis Volkert/Sentinel

By Dennis Volkert

Students at Sturgis Public Schools got a taste of Japanese food and culture from John Sugimura, a second-generation Japanese chef.

The meal featured yakitori and yakisoba, a Japanese type of grilled chicken skewers, grilled noodles and vegetables.

“It’s nutritious, authentic and it tells a story,” Sugimura told Sturgis Sentinel.

In Japan, “yaki” means grill, “tori” means chicken and “soba” means noodles.

The feast was part of special events and presentations involving the school’s partnership with food management company Taher.

All recipes are found throughout Japan and are part of local tradition.

Sugimura shared techniques with the students for a 100-plus year authentic recipe, plus culture, history and methods to expand their knowledge and palate.

On Nov. 11, the entree was served to students at Eastwood. The following day, he was at Sturgis High School cafeteria as students got a taste of the feature entree.

There also were two culinary culture classes for fourth-grade (taught by Kimberly Trine) and fifth-grade (Susan Amburgey).

On Nov. 10, the board of education received a sample of the dish.

Sugimura is a professionally trained sushi chef, whose life-long love of sushi blossomed during time spent in Kyoto. He has patterned his cuisine after food served in his grandmother’s restaurant in the 1930s.

He is a featured cast member in season one of The Roku Channel’s “Morimoto’s Sushi Master.”

In June, Taher was approved to provide meals for Sturgis Public Schools, beginning with the 2024-25 academic year.