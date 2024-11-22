Preliminary hearing waived in case of woman accused of murdering 2-year-old child

21-year-old Paige Nichole Bohne, pictured here, was charged with open murder in the death of her 2-year-old child in Sturgis Township. A preliminary hearing in the case was waived last week. Photo provided by St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

CENTREVILLE — A preliminary hearing in the case of a woman accused of murdering her 2-year-old child was waived last week.

According to the St. Joseph County 3B District Court, 21-year-old Paige Nichole Bohne waived the preliminary hearing in the case, which was scheduled to occur on Tuesday, Nov. 26 in front of Judge Jeffrey Middleton. The waiver was signed by all parties involved on Thursday, Nov. 14.

Waiving the preliminary hearing means the case now gets sent up to St. Joseph County 45th Circuit Court. As of Monday morning, no hearing date has been scheduled.

Bohne is accused of open murder in the death of her 2-year-old child, after the child was found unresponsive at a house in the Memory Lane Mobile Home Park in the 25000 block of U.S. 12 in Sturgis Township on Thursday, Nov. 7. After an investigation into the circumstances of the case, investigators reportedly took Bohne into custody on an initial charge of involuntary manslaughter. The charge was upgraded to open murder during arraignment the next day.

