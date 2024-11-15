Sturgis swim/dive places second in league championships

OTSEGO — The Sturgis swim team competed in the SCC league championships last weekend, and finished the day with a second-place showing.

Allegan placed first with 433 points, and the Trojans finished not far behind, with 398 points.

Sturgis captured six conference championships, as the 200 medley relay team of Kaylee Draper, Kenzy Triezenberg, Ainsley Gump and Emma Garbine finished with a conference title time of 1:51.58. This broke their team record, the Otsego pool’s record, and the SCC league record. The 400 freestyle foursome of Draper, Gump, Hannah Garbine and Emma Garbine also grabbed a championship with a time of 3:43.46, which also broke their team record, as well as Otsego’s pool record.

Draper set the new conference record in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:00.41 in Friday’s preliminary round, and captured first place in the finals race on Saturday, as she finished in 1:01.26. She also nabbed a conference championship in the 200 IM with a time of 2:17.23. Gump grabbed another championship for the Trojans in the 50 freestyle with a time of 25.22, while Emma Garbine placed a close second at 25.63. Triezenberg notched another championship and new team record for Sturgis in the 100 breaststroke, as she finished with a time of 1:10.40.

In the 200 medley relay, the team of Mia Feyes, Lilly Whitehead, Stella Males and Ava Albarran placed eighth, finishing in 2:13.27, which captured a second-place all-conference spot. Sydney Herblet placed 13th in the 200 freestyle (2:16.75) and swam to a 10th place finish in the 500 freestyle (6:12.59), Hannah Garbine grabbed seventh spot in the 200 IM (2:20.11), while Triezenberg placed seventh in the 50 freestyle (26.37). Also in the 50 freestyle, Whitehead placed 14th with a time of 28.49. Cora Taylor recorded an 11th place finish in diving, scoring 242.25 points.

Hannah Garbine notched eighth-place in the 100 butterfly (1:09.33), followed by Mia Albarran in ninth (1:09.35), and Chloe Clark, who placed 15th (1:17.01). Gump grabbed second place in the 100 freestyle (54.71), while Emma Garbine finished third in 55.52. The 200 freestyle relay had the team of Mia Albarran, Triezenberg, Whitehead and Hannah Garbine notching a third place time of 1:47.96, while Clark, Ava Albarran, Katelyn Halling and Herblet swam to ninth place in 1:56.56. In the 100 backstroke, Mia Albarran grabbed eighth place, finishing in 1:13.17, Males placed 13th (1:15.40), and Feyes followed her with a time of 1:15.42, good for 14th place. Lilly Whitehead finished eighth in the 100 breaststroke (1:21.95), while Ella Whitehead was 15th with a time of 1:25.07.

The Trojans will compete in the state finals on Nov. 22-23, with several individuals and relay teams taking part.

