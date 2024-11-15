Big changes coming to Albion, a new interim city manager approved and a complete overhaul of Stoffer PlazaBy Sylvia Benavidez

On Monday, Albion’s City Council expressed their gratitude to Douglas K. Terry for accepting the position of interim city manager and to retiring Albion Department of Public Safety Chief and outgoing Interim City Manager Scott Kipp.

As Terry spoke during the Nov. 12 city council meeting, he summarized his work ethic, “I have three R’s, Respect, Restraint, Reverence. That’s the creed I live by and govern my communities by. I look forward to working with you and trying to attract a viable candidate.” Terry is currently working with Kipp during his final week to be briefed on current city issues and policies. He will be making 80 dollars an hour and his contract ends 14 days after a new city manager is hired by the council.

During Presentation and Recognitions, Dr. Harry Bonner, executive director of the Substance Abuse Prevention Services had Andrea Armstrong read the mission statement written by former Mayor Joe Domingo for the original 2011 group that is the foundation for newly resurrected youth coalition supported by Bonner’s program titled, Former Mayor Joe Domingo & Dr. Harry J. Bonner Sr. Youth Coalition. He stated that Albion youth will be encouraged to voice their concerns on every level of city and state government. He said, “If you don’t involve young people, you will pay a price for it.”

Then, surrounded by Albion youth involved in the new coalition, Armstrong gave Kipp a plaque for the Dr. Harry J. Bonner Sr. Outstanding Law Enforcement Award.

During the City Manager’s Report later in the meeting, Kipp said, “I would just like to say thank you for allowing me to serve the community for the last 25 years. As a child I always wanted to be a police officer and a firefighter. I didn’t know I could actually do it as a career, completely enjoyed working here. People sometimes ask me which one I like better, police or fire. I can’t give that answer I love both those jobs, and it’s been great that I have been able to do that for the last 25 years. Thank you.”

Precinct 5 Councilwoman Vivian Davis said, “Thank you for your service.”

City Attorney Cullen Harkness said he knew Kipp as a lieutenant 13 years ago and has watched him being willing to serve the city as city manager, code enforcement director, the de facto IT director for the city, planning director and many other roles. He said, “I want to say I think I speak for everybody here Scott, it’s been an absolute pleasure working with you. You’re one of my good friends but you’re an excellent police chief and fire chief and a great leader. It’s absolutely terrible to see you go, but I wish you the best.”

The councilmembers then each individually thanked Kipp for his service and dedication to the community.

The five attending city council members consistently voted unanimously throughout the evening. Marcola Lawler was given an excused absence.

After they approved the study and regular session minutes and the Oct. 29 Special Meeting minutes which recorded their discussion of the list of potential interim city manager candidates, the council had six items to vote on. Outside of the interim city manager position, the two big ticket items were the approval of $280,070.06 dollars for the purchase of a new front-end loader for the Department of Public Works and $250,000 for the renovations at Stoffer Plaza.

Albion Department of Public Safety Deputy Chief and Deputy Director of Public Services Jason Kern explained that they would sell the current front-end loader, which is at 7900 hours of use, a good time to let it go for resale value. A front-end loader is a heavy vehicle with a large bucket in front of it to move large quantities of materials. The newer larger one would be necessary for the renovations needed at Stoffer Plaza, which is currently mostly a parking lot. Kerns said the main uses for the new loader will include maintaining the tree dump, turning the leaves over in the city as required by law. They researched tested a few loaders and chose Caterpillar.

Mayor Victoria Garica Snyder brought a motion to the floor to approve repairs for Stoffer Plaza for up to $220,000, which was moved by Andy French and supported by Nora Jackson.

Kerns updated everyone that the DPW department hopes to get the well under control this week. “Once that’s done, we can concentrate on taking out Stoffer Plaza itself, the rest of the way. The reason we are taking out Stoffer Plaza is because there are so many voids and sink holes underneath. Several of you have come out to look at it. We greatly appreciate you doing that to actually see for yourselves how bad it really is down through there.”

Kerns said that with demolition of the plaza and all new curves, pipes, and storm sewers being rerouted to the Kalamazoo River, the project is hovering around $210,00 to $220,000. He then requested additional money for the project. “We’re looking at about $30,000 in new 12 in. cement pipe from the fountain area all the way to the river. We’re actually tying into what we think was an old sanitary system that was left in the wall, a 12 in. pipe. So, once this is done then a contractor will come in (unintelligible) here in the spring and put on all new topsoil. They will seed it with grass and turn it immediately to grass until we get the grant to do the rest of the renovations.”

Using the police drone, Kerns said they were able to come up with a design for the plaza and will review it with the Downtown Development Authority, have the city engineers work on it, and submit it to the council for approval before submitting it for a grant.

Councilwoman Lenn Reid said, “I would just like to say thank you. You are doing a fantastic job.”

Garcia Snyder also said, “I appreciate that pace at which the work is happening because over the weekends I see people walking around over there and I know that it can be dangerous, so we don’t want a liability of somebody getting hurt, so we appreciate your diligent work and the information.” Council approved the additional $30,000 for the renovation.

Other items getting approval included Hanna Isaacs initial appointment to the Albion Economic Development Corporation, term expiring on June 30, 2027. Holly Zblewski’s reappointment to the Zoning Board of Appeals, term expiring on Dec. 31, 2025, and to the Income Tax Board of Review, term to expire Jan. 18, 2028. And Harry J. Bonner Jr.’s initial appointment on the Recreation Advisory Commission, term to Expire Feb. 20, 2025.

Council also passed resolution involving an MDOT agreement. Harkness reminded council that the city is part of a federal program administered by MDOT as a part of a highway bridge and replacement rehabilitation program, which in Albion’s case affects seven bridges. The program is covered 90 percent by federal and state funds and the city pays for the remaining 10%. Harkness said, “Our contribution to this is about $60,725.00. The resolution is before you because the contract from MDOT requires a resolution to approve it.”

The council also voted to adopt an Ordinance that amends Chapter 42 of the Fire Prevention and Protection, Article II Fire Prevention Code for the City of Albion.

For more information on the Nov. 12th Meeting visit The Recorder’s Facebook page or the City of Albion’s YouTube page.All photos by Sylvia BenavidezCut 0740: On behalf of the youth coalition and the Substance Abuse Prevention Services hands leaving Albion Department Public Safety Chief Scott Kipp a plaque of appreciation for his leadership in law enforcement in the city.Cut 2408: Harry Bonner, Jr. accepts his initial appointment to the Recreation Advisory Commission in Albion. He recognizes the need for more opportunity for youth in the city.Cut 3138 Deputy Director of Public Services Jason Kern and Director of Public Service Elmer Garrett present to the council the changes needed to Stoffer Plaza to keep the area safe and useable requesting a total of 250,000 to complete the project. Council approved the motion for funds.