Sturgis swimming/diving finishes second at Mason Invite

MASON — The Lady Trojans swim and dive team participated in the Mason Invitational last week, and came away with a second place finish.

Host Mason placed first with a score of 532, followed by the Trojans, who recorded 419 points.

Sturgis’ Ainsley Gump placed first in the 200 individual medley in a state-qualifying time of 2:20.32. The Lady Trojans also recorded three other first places finishes, as Kaylee Draper won the 50 freestyle with a time of 25.52, Mia Albarran took the 100 backstroke in 1:14.65, and the 200 medley relay team of Kenzy Triezenberg, Draper, Albarran, and Gump swam to a finish of 2:01.49, good for first place.

In the “new swimmers” 200 freestyle relay, Brisa Oros, Haley Gillette, Colette Harker and Cora Taylor placed third with a time of 2:25.99, while Stella Males, Mia Feyes, Katelyn Halling and Sydney Herblet placed seventh in the “experienced swimmers” 200 relay in a time of 2:06.62. The 200 medley relay team of Males, Ava Albarran, Chloe Clark and Halling placed ninth, finishing with a time of 2:23.56. Triezenberg finished seventh in the 200 freestyle race with a time of 2:26.61, while teammate Feyes placed eighth at 2:27.92.

Clark grabbed a sixth-place finish (3:06.19) in the 200 IM, while Gump finished third in the 50 freestyle with a time of 26.32. Triezenberg placed seventh in the 50 free at 28.35. Clark finished fifth in the 100 butterfly (1:18.15), while A. Albarran finished 12th at 1:28.20. In the 100 freestyle, M. Albarran came in at 1:02.47, good for fourth place, followed by Lilly Whitehead (1:15.94, 16th place) and Halling (1:16.35, 17th place).

The 500 freestyle race saw Feyes place ninth with a time of 6:43.06, while Herblet finished 11th (6:48.65). In the 100 breaststroke, Draper swam to a time of 1:16.66, good for a second place finish. The 400 freestyle team of Clark, Draper, A. Albarran and M. Albarran placed third with a time of 4:22.17, and the foursome of Males, Feyes, Whitehead and Herblet finished eighth with a time of 4:49.18. In the diving competition, Taylor placed seventh with 121.25 points.

