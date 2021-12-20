PO Box 378,
- Mike’s Musings: A day I don’t want to repeatSometimes it just doesn’t pay to get out of bed. One of those days was last week, when I boarded anairplane in Orlando to Detroit.Now all I had heard days before is how this once-in-a-decade blizzard was blanketing Michigan. Iassumed my flight would be cancelled, but lo and behold, not only was it “not cancelled,” Read More…
- Eleven county athletes sign to play at college level
- Superintendent, consultants ask audience to consider school consolidationBy Jody Stewart Tuesday night in front of a large crowd the Chambers County Board of Education held a meeting at the Alfa building to discuss school consolidation with the public. Casey Chambley Chambers County School Superintendent opened the meeting greeting everyone. Superintendent Chambley brought a different approach to the floor from previous meetings held Read More…
- Obituary: Mrs. Elizabeth Lamb JacksonMrs. Elizabeth Lamb Jackson of LaFayette, Alabama passed away at 83 years of age, on Monday January 31, 2022 at her residence. She is preceded in death by her husband George Allen Jackson, son William “Allen” Jackson and grandson Ryan Jackson Roughton.She is survived by Daughter Susan (Keith) Roughton of LaFayette, Al., one surviving sister Read More…
- Obituary: Mrs. Lue StaplesMrs. Lue Staples, 70 of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Sacred Journey Hospice in McDonough, Georgia.Public Visitation will be held Friday, February 4, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. CST until 1:00 p.m. CST, at Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette, AL.An evening visitation will be held Friday, February 4, 2022, from Read More…
- Obituary: Mrs. Johnnie Ruth SatterwhiteMrs. Johnnie Ruth Satterwhite, 92 of LaFayette, AL passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at EAMC in Opelika. Public Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 6, 2022, from 2:00 pm until 6:00 pm CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.Graveside Services will be held on Monday, February 7, 2022, 1:00 pm CST Read More…
- Obituary: Mr. Rand D. (Terry) BurnsMr. Rand D. (Terry) Burns, 57, of Camp Hill died Saturday, January 29, 2022 at his residence. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Brummitt Cemetery, Camp Hill, AL at 1:00 p.m. (CST) with Min. Anthony Pogue officiating. Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home, Friday, February 4, 2022 from Read More…
- Obituary: Mr. Antavious WaltonMr. Antavious Walton, 16 of Valley, AL, passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Public Visitation will be held Thursday, February 3, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. CST until 6:00 p.m. CST, at Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette, AL. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, February 4, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. EST, at New Read More…
- Obituary: Mr. Willie James BellMr. Willie James Bell, 70, of LaGrange, GA (formerly of LaFayette) died Wednesday, February 2, 2022, in LaFayette. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Handy Cemetery, LaFayette, AL at 2:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. Terry Magby officiating. Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home, Monday, February 7, 2022, from Read More…
- Obituary: Mrs. Charlotte Barber FulghumMrs. Charlotte Barber Fulghum 71 of LaFayette, Alabama died Tuesday February 2, 2022 at the East Alabama Medical Center.She was born in LaFayette on November 21, 1950 to the late William Pierce Barber, Jr. and the late Kathryn Barber. Charlotte’s love for her family is well known. She never missed a football, softball, basketball, or Read More…
- Obituary: Mrs. Montez TuckerMrs. Montez Tucker, 75 of Camp Hill, AL, passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022, at her residence in Camp Hill, AL.Public Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 8, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. CST, at Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette, AL.Graveside Service will be Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. CST, Read More…
- Obituary: Mr. Jim HendersonMr. Jim Henderson, 82 of Lanett, AL passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at his residence in Lanett, AL. Public Visitation was Friday, January 28, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. CST until 6:00 p.m. CST, at Silmon Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette, AL. Funeral Service was Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. EST, at New Read More…
- Obituary: Ms. Phillistine WrightMs. Phillistine Wright, 64 of Opelika, AL, passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL. Public Visitation was held Wednesday, January 26, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. CST until 6:00 p.m. CST, at Silmon Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette, AL. Graveside Service was Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. Read More…
- Obituary: Mr. James GoodmanMr. James Goodman, 68 of LaFayette, AL passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022, at East Alabama Medical Center- Lanier in Valley, AL. Public Visitation was held Sunday, January 30, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. CST until 6:00 p.m. CST, at Silmon Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette, AL. Graveside Service was Monday, January 31, 2022, Read More…
- Obituary: Mr. Steven McCoyMr. Steven McCoy, 54 of Tuskegee, AL, passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at River Towne Care and Rehabilitation Center. Public Visitation was held Tuesday, January 25, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. CST until 6:00 p.m. CST, at Silmon Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette, AL. Graveside Service was Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. CST, at Friendship Read More…
- Mr. Allen LeonardMr. Allen Leonard, 74 of Camp Hill, AL, passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at his residence in Camp Hill, AL. Public Visitation was held Friday, January 28, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. CST until 6:00 p.m. CST, at Silmon Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette, AL. Graveside Service was Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. Read More…
- Obituary: Mr. Michael J. WatkinsMr. Michael J. Watkins, 61 of Roanoke, AL passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center in Lagrange, GA. Public Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 2, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. CST until 3:00 p.m. CST, at Silmon Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette, AL. An evening visitation will be Read More…
- Obituary: Mrs. Sandra V. WeaverMrs. Sandra V. Weaver, 61 of Camp Hill, AL passed away on January 19, 2022, at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, AL. Public Visitation was held Wednesday, January 26, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. CST until 6:00 p.m. CST, at Silmon Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette, AL. Memorial Service was Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 12:00 Read More…
- Obituary: Mrs. Peggy MoncusMrs. Peggy Moncus 69 of Campo Hill, Alabama died Friday January 28, 2022 at the East Alabama Medical Center. Peggy was born in LaFayette, Alabama August 9, 1952 to the late Alton Henderson and Jean Henderson, she was a member of the Center Baptist Church in Ridge Grove, Alabama and was a textile employee. Graveside Read More…
- Lady Rebels head to Elite 8 tournamentBy Tanya LovelacePrior to recognizing the seniors at last week’s Senior night basketball game, Coach Hines shared that the Lady Rebels of the 2022 class were a special group of girls. They will be the winningest group of young ladies in the school’s history. A list of their accomplishments include 1A Volleyball State Runner-Up 2019; Read More…