Superintendent receives highest-level rating, after performance evaluation by board of education

Art Ebert, superintendent at Sturgis Public Schools. Dennis Volkert/Sentinel

By Dennis Volkert

Following a closed session June 9, Sturgis Public Schools Board of Education gave superintendent Art Ebert a rating of “effective” in connection with his performance during the 2024-25 academic year.

“Effective” is the highest rating in the evaluation system in Michigan. The other two designations are “developing” and “needing support.”

The Sturgis district uses “School ADvance Administrator Evaluation System,” a research-based tool that uses a rubric to measure 31 areas considered “essential to successful instructional leadership.”

The rubric involves elements of leadership (including mission, vision, goals, culture), development of instructional systems, “processes” (such as community-building) and human development.

Following the evaluation, board president Emily Halling said BOA is “grateful for the experience, principles and work ethic of Dr. Ebert.”

“We look forward to the continued growth of Sturgis Public Schools under his leadership.”

Ebert also provided a statement regarding the review.

“I am proud to serve Sturgis Public Schools, and look forward to teaming with students, staff, families and the community as we build even more engaging, rigorous and student-focused learning environments,” he said.

Educator evaluation ratings have undergone recent changes. Previously, the process used a four-rank system: highly effective, effective, minimally effective and ineffective.

In June 2024, prior to the shift in reporting levels, Ebert received a “highly effective” rating, Halling said.

Typically, the board conducts an informal assessment midway through the school year, but no rating is attached, Halling said.

Ebert joined the school district as superintendent in July 2018.

Online: https://goschooladvance.org