Sewer spill reported on Gleason Road First spill on Gleason since installation of bypass; bypass not involved

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

FABIUS TWP. — Approximately 50,000 to 75,000 gallons of sewage were spilled from a force main in the 15000 block of Gleason Road in Fabius Township Tuesday.

According to Constantine Village Manager Mark Honeysett, the spill was reported by St. Joseph County Central Dispatch at 5:39 a.m. Tuesday, and crews from Morris Excavating and Taplin Holdings came in shortly after to deal with the spill and repairs. The pump was shut off so that sewage could be transported, with the first truck leaving the village at 1 p.m.

Work to replace the broken section of the force main was completed by 5:45 p.m., and the force main was put back into service.

Tuesday’s spill was the first on Gleason Road since a bypass of a section of the force main was installed in late October/early November last year. However, Honeysett said the spill did not occur in the bypassed section, and occurred about 200 feet west of the bypass.

It marks the 20th spill in the area over the last three years, the eighth since June 2024, and the first on Gleason Road since October, according to resident estimates.

